Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Reveals the Most Fun Sequel Trilogy Scene to Film

Throughout the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films, actress Daisy Ridley got to take part in a number of exciting scenes, though of her many experiences while making the films, she recalled that one of the most fun experiences she had throughout the entire journey was a scene in which Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren had to carry her up onto his ship, resulting in Driver muttering a number of curse words that only Ridley heard. While audiences saw Ridley’s Rey partake in a number of exciting sequences, she confirmed it was hard to top something so silly that only she was aware was happening.

“Well, a funny scene is in [Star Wars: The Force Awakens], because I remember trying not to laugh as it was happening,” Ridley shared with desired. “I faint and Kylo scoops me up, when we had to shoot the bit of him walking up onto his ship with me, it’s quite a steep thing, so he had his mask on and he was swearing a lot. Because obviously it takes a long time to film scenes and he was huffing and puffing. And I just laid there not doing anything.”

Sadly for fans, despite how much we enjoyed seeing Ridley as Rey, the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker serving as the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga also seemingly means the end of Ridley’s journey in the franchise.

“It feels strange when we’re in a group doing things and people ask us how it feels because then you’re like [as if in pain] Oh! And we genuinely all really do get along. So that’s sad,” Ridley shared with Variety ahead of the film’s release. “But also, I think this story, from what we filmed, [screenwriter] Chris [Terrio] and [director] J.J. [Abrams] have done such an amazing job at wrapping it up, it feels like the right time to say goodbye. So even though it’s sad, it feels right. But cut to December 20th when we’re done, and I’m going to be like, ‘Take me back!’”

Not only do we not know if Ridley could return, we don’t currently know what the next film in the franchise will be, though Lucasfilm has announced a December 2022 release date, in addition to December 2024 and December 2026 release dates.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

