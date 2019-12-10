Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Would Like to Star in a Horror Film

Starring in a major franchise like Star Wars can help launch someone’s career immensely and open up a number of opportunities, though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Daisy Ridley notes that, rather than join another major film anytime soon, she’d like to work on ensemble productions, including horror films. Prior to her debut in the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ridley had minimal credits to her name and, while she’s not personally a major horror fan, she expressed her enthusiasm for the genre from a performer’s perspective, even though she might have to lean on her family to recover from the experience.

“Oh, see, I’m terrified of horror films, but I like them. So I’d like to be in one,” Ridley shared with Variety. “But I think it would also, like, screw me up a bit. I feel like you’d have to be living with your family to exorcise the bad juju when you left set. The one thing I can’t see myself doing is comedy because I don’t think I’m a funny person — but I could be the straight person. [Sighs] Also, you know, it’s time to be brave. So, I’ll go for it!”

Ridley wouldn’t be the first member of the franchise’s cast to take the plunge in the world of horror, as the series has a number of genre connections.

Arguably the strongest connection the series has to horror is Peter Cushing, who starred as Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: A New Hope. The actor had a long legacy working with Hammer Film Productions, starring in films like The Curse of Frankenstein, Horror of Dracula, and The Vampire Lovers. Similarly, Christopher Lee was also a major force at Hammer with films like Dracula: Prince of Darkness, The Satanic Rites of Dracula, and The Devil Rides Out, who joined the saga as Count Dooku with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Other notable crossovers include sequel trilogy star John Boyega’s breakout role coming in the genre film Attack the Block, prequel trilogy actress Natalie Portman starring in Black Swan, and franchise icons Harrison Ford starring in What Lies Beneath, Carrie Fisher starring in Scream 3, and Mark Hamill starring in Body Bags.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

