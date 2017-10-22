Star Wars: Fan Creates Graphic Painting of Darth Maul Eating Porgs

Porgs, the fuzzy little penguin-like creatures from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, are taking the world by storm. It’s been Porg-mania since fans got their first look at the adorable critters, and Porgs have inspired all kinds of fan art and memes.

But there’s a disturbance in the Force: Porg hatred is on the rise. Not quite Jar Jar levels of hate, yet, but on par with Ewok hatred? Definitely. Raph Lomotan, an artist from the Philippines, has created a piece sure to please every Star Wars fan fed up with Porgs: the artwork sees Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace baddie Darth Maul chowing down on the little furballs.



You can see more of Lomotan’s Star Wars inspired art over at his Art Station page, which is mercifully light on graphic depictions of Porg murder aside from the above piece. Lomotan does have a lot of cool pieces featuring Maul, Boba Fett, Darth Revan and Darth Vader, including this charming piece where Vader has slaughtered some Ewoks and cut one in half. (I said there was no more Porg murder. I didn’t say anything about Ewoks.)

While Rey tracks down and meets up with Luke Skywalker to kickstart her Jedi training, General Leia Organa and Poe Dameron have to figure out how to evacuate the Resistance forces from their discovered base before they’re decimated by the First Order. And though General Hux and Supreme Leader Snoke might be missing the power of Starkiller, their forces are still formidable.

Finn will heal from the injuries he sustained in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in time to go on a vital mission into the heart of the First Order’s forces alongside new character Rose. And Kylo Ren will be out for revenge against the fledgling Force-wielder who disfigured him.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, opens December 15.