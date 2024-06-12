Star Wars Darth Maul Lightsaber Hilt Set Launches On June 14th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For Star Wars Day 2024, Disney launched a spectacular Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection. Limited to only 7000 units, it sold out quickly. If you missed out, a new Darth Maul lightsaber set is launching online on June 14th, and it's going to be a bit different this time around. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

The Darth Maul ligthsaber set that launched on May 4th featured two hilts in a fancy wooden box that lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid. If you wanted blades, you had to purchase them separately. The new set will feature a single hilt, a blade, a stand, and a belt clip. Presumably, the hilt is the same one that was offered in the original set, so if you have the means to buy two they could connected to form a complete double hilt.

Pricing for the new lightsaber set hasn't been revealed, but we would expect it to be significantly cheaper than the $400 Star Wars Day version. You'll also want to take into account the fact that lightsaber blades run $54.99 when purchased separately, and this set will come packaged with one. That said, we're hoping that you could purchase two of these sets and it would cost roughly the same amount as the Star Wars Day set when you add blades. Of course, the difference here is that you won't be getting the wooden box.

If you're interested in adding it to your collection, the new Darth Maul lightsaber hilt replica set will be available to order on June 14th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here at the Disney Store. This version won't be a limited edition, but sell outs are still expected. However, if that happens look out for restocks down the line. Use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping.

In related news, Disney's recently launched a limited edition hilt inspired by the Cerean Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi launched. Like the other limited edition lightsaber releases, it will come packaged in a fancy wooden box, and in that box there will be an individually numbered card that tells you that you are the proud owner of one of the 6000 hilts that will exist on this planet.

If you want to add it to your collection, time is likely running short. While stock might last longer than the 7000 units produced in the Darth Maul edition, the Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber hilt will eventually sell out as well. At the time of writing, you can still order one right here at the Disney Store priced at $325. Again, you can score free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.