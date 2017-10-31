The ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Blazer Says You Mean Business

There are power suits and then there's this Star Wars Darth Vader blazer. When you burst into an important meeting wearing this, it tells everyone in the room that you aren't someone to be trifled with. At the same time, it tells everyone that you're already pre-ordered tickets for The Last Jedi and you plan on attending in costume. In other words, you work hard and you play hard.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

(Photo: ThinkGeek)

The blazer features embroidered control panel lights on the left chest, Imperial cog buttons, and cut-and-sew satin stripes at the shoulders. The lining is silver and gray with the Death Star interior lighting pattern. The Darth Vader blazer is available to order here in men's and women's styles for $100. The Darth Vader briefcase is a must-have accessory for this blazer, and it's on sale for only $30 (70-percent) off for a limited time. Check out the full list of features for the blazer below, and continue on to the photo gallery to take a closer look at the fun details.

Product Specifications:

• Star Wars Darth Vader Blazer

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Black single-breasted jacket

• Satin lapel

• Cut-and-sew satin shoulder stripes

• Embroidered control panel lights on the left chest

• Imperial cog symbol buttons

• Silver and grey lining with the Death Star interior lighting pattern

• 2 exterior flap pockets

• 2 inside breast pockets (one on each side)

• Center back vent

• 3-button sleeve cuffs

• Materials: Shell 80% Polyester, 20% Rayon. Lining 100% Polyester.

• Care Instructions: Dry clean only.

• Imported