Game of Thrones Creators Might Not Write All of Their Star Wars Films

In February of 2018, Lucasfilm announced that it had tapped Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to write and produce a series of films for the franchise, which would introduce audiences to new characters and narratives. While this news excited fans of the series, this information was revealed before the series’ final season, which proved divisive among even the most devout of viewers. The series’ conclusion resulted in some apprehension about the pair’s involvement in the galaxy far, far away and, while it’s unclear if their plans for the films have changed, a source claims the duo might only write one of their planned films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source revealed that they have only committed to writing one of the films in their series instead of the original plan to write all of them. Other than the initial announcement that they were writing and producing a series of films, Lucasfilm hasn’t released any additional details about the projects, including how many films they were developing.

The source also noted that their commitments to the Star Wars franchise won’t impact the recent deal the pair has struck with Netflix.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, shared in a statement when the project was announced. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

The next film to hit theaters, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is the only film that Lucasfilm has offered details on, though they confirmed three future release dates for unconfirmed films. Earlier this year, however, Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed that the next films the studio would be working on would be coming from Benioff and Weiss, though it’s unclear when that will be happening and if the first confirmed release date, December 16, 2022, is reserved for that project.

