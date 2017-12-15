Rian Johnson Wishes Happy Star Wars Day to the "Best Fans in the Galaxy" With The Last Jedi BTS Video

✖

With another "Star Wars Day" upon us, fans of the galaxy far, far away have taken to celebrating the series on social media, with one of the franchise's biggest fans, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, taking to Twitter to show his appreciation for fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the destruction of a hut on Ahch-to. The impressive video shows off how the segmented nature of the hut allowed the effects team to practically dismantle the structure, creating an impressive sequence in the final film. Check out the video below and witness more of how The Last Jedi was brought to life in The Director and the Jedi, now streaming on Disney+.

"Chris Corbould testing the practical (!!) effect his team created for [The Last Jedi]," Johnson tweeted. "Happy #maythefourthbewithyou to all the incredible technicians who pull stuff like this off over the years, and to the best fans in the galaxy."

While fans surely appreciate this inside look at the film, it likely isn't the Star Wars-related update they hoped to see from Johnson on the annual celebration. After all, it's been more than three years since Lucasfilm confirmed that Johnson would be developing a new trilogy for the series that wouldn't be connected to the Skywalker Saga, with neither the studio nor Johnson offering anything more than vague updates over the years.

One of the last updates about the project, which wasn't entirely official, came from Johnson during a conversation with Sariah Wilson. Following a Zoom interview with Johnson, Wilson took to Twitter to share, "I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's [Star Wars] trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

However, in the wake of both The Last Jedi and his 2019 film Knives Out, the filmmaker has only become increasingly popular and busy, with his schedule now including a Knives Out sequel. He did note that he'd still be interested in directing an episode of The Mandalorian, if his schedule permitted it.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Johnson's Star Wars films.