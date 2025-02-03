Star Wars Death Star Wall Panel Reactive Light Is Available With a Deal

First launched for Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2024, this Star Wars wall panel light gives your living space some Death Star style, and features the ability to change from white to red with a remote control. It can even dynamically respond to music and other sounds.

Measuring roughly 49-inches tall, it would be ideal for a home theater, game room, collection room, Halloween decor, and so on. However, you could probably get away with incorporating it into a general living space. The average person might not pick up on the fact that it has a Star Wars theme, though we have no doubt that it will be noticed by pretty much everyone that sees it.

You can order the Star Wars Death Star Wall Panel Light with a 10% in-stock discount and free shipping (added at checkout) using this Entertainment Earth link. That will bring the price down from $149.99 to $134.99. Keep in mind that a USB cable is included for operation.

“Experience the thrill of the Death Star in your own home. Equipped with color-changing capabilities and innovative music-reactive modes, this light dynamically responds to sound and music, immersing you in the intense drama of Star Wars. Whether you’re setting the mood for a movie night, adding a cosmic touch to your Halloween decor, or elevating your everyday home ambiance, this light is an essential for fans and interior design enthusiasts alike.

Featuring a convenient remote control for effortless operation, this piece allows you to navigate the galaxy with the touch of a button. Let your friends and fellow Star Wars aficionados marvel at its unique design and interactive features, making it a conversation starter and a standout in any collection. Setup is a breeze too, thanks to the included USB cable.”