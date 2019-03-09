Star Wars: Deleted Prequel Scene Where Anakin “Speaks” Droid Goes Viral

The Star Wars prequels weren’t necessarily met with the most positive reactions back in the day, but the films are still beloved by many Star Wars fans, especially those of us who were kids when they were released.

A deleted scene from Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith has been making waves on social media, and it’s proof that no matter how you feel about the films, they definitely could have been more ridiculous.

Shared by @zilchbot on Twitter, this clip shows Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), speaking droid and it’s… well, pretty silly.

just found out about this deleted scene from revenge of the sith and I am losing my goddamn mind pic.twitter.com/w6QJCvvHmq — anakin. (@zilchbot) March 5, 2019

“Just found out about this deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith and I am losing my goddamn mind,” they wrote.

As you can see, Anakin really knows his languages. It’s no surprise the video went viral, much to the dismay of the original poster.

“SO MANY PEOPLE ARE QUOTING THIS WITH PREQUELS HATE? WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU. THIS IS CINEMATIC GENIUS,” they wrote. (Honestly, it is pretty wonderful.)

Many people commented with more hilarious responses.

“I mean all the times people canonically understand droidspeak they gotta f****** show it somehow,” @thenicoleham replied.

“He’s more machine now than man; twisted and evil,” @Kindlejim4 joked. (The perfect use of an Obi-Wan quote.)

“Can you believe they would keep character development as important as this away from us?!,” the original poster added.

Whether you think the clip is silly, great, or ridiculous, there’s no denying it’s an entertaining part of cinema history.

If you are a fan of the prequels, this is an especially exciting year because it marks 20 years since Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released in theaters. In fact, there will be a special panel dedicated to the anniversary at Star Wars Celebration next month.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th. Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theaters on December 20th.