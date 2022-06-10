Director Colin Trevorrow Comments on Possibly Returning to Star Wars





Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow addressed a possible return to Star Wars. Comicbook.com was lucky enough to catch up with the filmmaker during an event for Universal's mega-hit. During that conversation, the topic of Star Wars came up. Trevorrow has had many brushes with the galaxy far, far away. He says that for now, there will not be a return in the near future. The director pointed out that he's been working on these massive franchises in one form or another for almost 10 years straight. For Trevorrow, there is some appeal to working with a smaller story for the moment. Star Wars is so massive that it throws a sizable shadow over anything else you do for years. So, the director is looking forward to exploring his own ideas for a second before the next big franchise opportunity rolls along. Check out what he had to say to Chris Killian down below.

"I don't know," Trevorrow admitted when asked about the return, "Not because of Star Wars, but because I've spent 8 or 9 making new versions of the things we love when we were kids. You know? In one place or another. There's not just a lot of pressure on that, but it also casts a shadow over everything else that you want to do… I made a small film after Jurassic World, and I was the 'Director of Star Wars' when I made it. And I think to be able to step out of that a little bit and not having everything I do be in the context of our belief systems is interesting to me."

At a press conference before his most recent film, the filmmaker explained how Dominion was the culmination of so many threads for his Jurassic World project. Bringing back so many staples of the franchise for a massive finale was always an end goal for he and the studio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow elaborated. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

