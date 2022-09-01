Star Wars: Domhnall Gleeson Is Ready to Return as General Hux

No matter what happens to your character in the world of Star Wars, almost nobody is ever truly gone. With prequels, sequels, spinoffs, and animated tie-ins, the franchise just keeps growing, and virtually anyone can be asked to come back and reprise their role, no matter how small, if one of the creatives involved can come up with a way to do it that makes sense. So it's no surprise that Dredd star Domhnall Gleeson is open to a return as General Hux, the character he portrayed in three movies beginning with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Gleeson is not sure that Hux could support any kind of project that centers on the character -- maybe he doesn't see how basically everything Star Wars works now? -- but told TheWrap that he's open to a return. The actor said he thinks there's plenty more to explore within Hux's character.

"Of course I would! He was really interesting, and I think there's a lot I could do more [with him]," Gleeson said. "I don't see them making the call. I'm not sure anybody's clamoring for a Hux sequel or prequel. But yeah, of course. Those movies are amazing."

Hux was a favorite of Supreme Leader Snoke, who put him in charge of Starkiller Base, but his favor with Snoke was toxic for his relationship with Kylo Ren, who ultimately took control of the First Order and effective shut Hux out following Snoke's death. In contrast to the relatively unchecked power he had at Starkiller Base, Hux ended up serving under Allegiant General Enric Pryde, and ultimately he couldn't abide the disrespect he felt he was getting under Ren and started to provide intel to the Resistance, in the hopes of sabotaging Ren's regime. Pryde discovered Hux's betrayal, though, and executed him.

In and around those key plot points, though, there's quite a lot of room to move. The character's backstory has already been fleshed out somewhat in the comics and tie-in novels, and it would not be surprising to see him appear in any upcoming live-action or animated projects that take place during the First Order era. Given the often very black-and-white morality of the Star Wars universe, an exploration of a First Order "true believer" who turned to the side of good -- even for the wrong reasons -- could certainly be a fun thing to dig into.

