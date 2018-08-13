Star Wars Fan Finds Amazing Parallels Between ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’

What does Star Wars and The Emperor’s New Groove have in common? More than you might think, actually, which is why one fan of the galaxy far, far away is hoping Episode IX goes full llama when it hits theaters next year.

On Twitter, the artist @bb_kate_art broke down the similarities between the two films by asking a simple question: “Can Episode IX please just be exactly like the Emperor’s New Groove, with Hux as Yzma, Kylo as Kuzco, and Rey as Pacha?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kuzco? Pacha? If you’re not up on your classic Disney films, here’s a quick primer. The Emperor’s New Groove is a 2000 animated buddy comedy film that is follows the story of Emperor Kuzco, a selfish and egotistical emperor of the Inca kingdom. He regularly punishes people who disappoint him or “throw off his groove” and is particularly terrible to Pacha, a peasant from the village, telling him of his plans to destroy Pacha’s family home to build a summer resort called “Kuzcotopia”. Kuzco also fires his adviser, Yzma, who then turns around and devises a plan to kill Kuzco and take the throne. However, due to a mishap courtesy Yzma’s dim-witted henchman Kronk, Kuzco ends up being turned into a llama and has to rely on Pacha for help.

Sounds nothing like Star Wars, right? Maybe, but there are some undeniable parallels between some of the visuals between The Emperor’s New Groove and The Last Jedi are honestly pretty great with a few parallels that go a little bit deeper — Kylo Ren as Kuzco in particularly works way too well. Want to see for yourself just how well it all works? Read on for the visual breakdown. You may never look at Star Wars the same way again.

“I see no difference”

I see no difference pic.twitter.com/MOmxVcwGB2 — Kate (@bb_kate_art) August 6, 2018

Sad Kuzco/Sad Kylo

Yzma and Hux

Still Sad

An unlikely friendship-ish

See?

And other people see it, too.

Kate was sure to point out that she wasn’t the only person who had seen the parallel, either, sharing another fan’s earlier tweet with similar ideas about Star Wars and the beloved Disney llama.

Turns out @queso_en came up with this idea ages ago and I’m late to the party!https://t.co/K1DmTu3ncP — Kate (@bb_kate_art) August 6, 2018

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.