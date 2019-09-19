Star Wars: Empire Ascendant Comic Set to Serve as a Finale to Star Wars Comic Series This December

Fans learned earlier this summer that, after 75 issues, Marvel’s Star Wars comic would be coming to an end in November, though StarWars.com has confirmed the following month will see the premiere of Star Wars: Empire Ascendant to serve as a finale to the long-running series. In addition to serving as an epilogue to the events of Star Wars, the super-sized book will also include stories featuring Doctor Aphra and Beilert Valance to shed more light on all corners of the comic book galaxy far, far away. Read more about the book below before it lands on shelves this December.

Star Wars: Empire Ascendant #1 finds the Rebel Alliance — Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo among them — building up Echo Base on the ice planet of Hoth while Darth Vader tries to locate the headquarters in vain. In addition to acting as an epilogue to the Star Wars flagship comic run, which followed the continuing adventures of our heroes after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, the special one-shot will also address the fates of Doctor Aphra and Beilert Valance.

The 56-page book is written by Charles Soule, Greg Pak, Simon Spurrier, and Ethan Sacks, with art by Luke Ross, Roland Boschi, and more.

When the current title launched in 2015, it began shortly after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, exploring the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and their Rebel crew. The current arc has been exploring their attempts at finding a new base, which fans will know results in the discovery of the location on Hoth as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the Disney-owned Marvel has debuted a number of different Star Wars titles, some of which are standalone adventures while others were tie-ins to movie releases. With the series concluding the month before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters and brings an end to the Skywalker Saga, it makes sense that Star Wars would come to an end, as the film will mark the final chapter in the familiar saga.

While fans will surely be sad to see Star Wars come to an end, the release of Star Wars: Empire Ascendant will likely soften that blow, and the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could potentially pave the way for the series to eventually make a return.

Check out Star Wars: Empire Ascendant in December.

