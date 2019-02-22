‘Star Wars’ Fan’s Epic Build of Battle of Crait Out of LEGO Bricks Goes Viral

There’s nothing we enjoy more than seeing someone take their love for a fandom and turn it into something extra creative, which is exactly what David Hall did. With the help of some LEGOs, he managed to recreate the Battle of Crait from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Hey @starwars this is my Battle of Crait, 100,000 bricks.. over 13 months to build! #legostarwars pic.twitter.com/sb6ZHIFdsI — David Hall (@Solid_Brix) February 21, 2019

“Hey @starwars this is my Battle of Crait, 100,000 bricks.. over 13 months to build! #legostarwars,” he wrote.

Wow! That’s a lot of time and dedication and the results seem worth the hard work. Especially considering the movie’s director, Rian Johnson, was one of the thousands of people to see the post.

👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 22, 2019

As you can see, the director replied with a bunch of clapping emojis.

Johnson clearly gave the image another look and ended up responding again.

“The more I zoom the more my jaw drops,” Johnson wrote.

It’s not surprising the project took over a year to complete. The detail is pretty impeccable. Hall responded to Johnson’s reply, clearly excited to get some praise from the director.

“Also, Rian, I just wanted to say that I myself am a senior in film school and hope to one day direct a feature of my own. Thank you for inspiring me!,” he replied.

According to his Twitter bio, the LEGO master resides in Virginia, makes YouTube videos, and does “film stuff.” You can follow Hall here.

Many Star Wars fans were quick to comment on the photo, clearly impressed with the scene, which is a nod to the final battle in The Last Jedi.

“Impressive. Most impressive,” @SolusIgnis wrote.

“Congrats! What a lot of work!!,” @knightofmaths added.

“Incredible, the time and cost to make something like that,” @jake_th0mas replied.

You can check out a video of Hall’s process here and check out his LEGO room here.

Crait was by far one of the coolest locations in the new Star Wars trilogy, but there’s no word on whether or not we’ll be seeing the small salty mineral planet again in Episode IX.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

