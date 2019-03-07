‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Footage Shown at Disney Shareholders Meeting

Being a Disney stockholder has its perks, such as being among the first to see footage from Star Wars: Episode IX. During today’s Walt Disney Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, CEO Bob Iger reminded those in attendance that the year was closing out strong with the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga and, while he didn’t reveal the film’s title, he revealed that director JJ Abrams put something together for those at the meeting, which was then shown to the crowd.

Per a ComicBook.com reader who was in attendance at the event, the brief footage was comprised of behind-the-scenes footage from the film, which included glimpses of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian as well as of Kylo Ren admiring Darth Vader’s helmet.

Now that filming on the sequel has concluded, members of the cast and crew have been able to promote other projects, resulting in journalists trying to pry any details they can from those individuals. Oscar Isaac, for example, has been coy about the film, though recently promised that fans are sure to be surprised by the sequel’s spectacle.

“It was the most fun it’s been. There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production,” Isaac shared with the Associated Press. “And knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga, it’s incredible. And I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

While Isaac’s comments are promising, they shed little insight into what we can expect from the film. The actor isn’t the only one keeping a tight lid on what to expect from the film, as director JJ Abrams similarly offered a vague response when asked about the upcoming film.

“It was a pretty emotional thing, but the cast and crew did an unbelievable job. I cannot wait for you to see what we got going for you,” Abrams shared with Entertainment Tonight. When asked what fans could expect from the film, Abrams teased, “You’ll have to determine that yourself, but I really can’t wait for you to see it. There are a lot of words that we all hope that you’ll feel and, obviously, the biggest, most important one, I think, is satisfied.”

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

