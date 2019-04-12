‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: First Look at Lando Calrissian Revealed

The Skywalker Saga is coming to an end later this year with the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Episode IX. Of course, since this is the final chapter in such a popular story, it stands to reason that some of the most beloved characters from that story’s past would make their way back for one last goodbye. That notion is true for the ever-charming Lando Calrissian, who will appear in the Skywalker Saga for the first time since the original trilogy.

Billy Dee Williams is returning to take on the role once more, and he took the stage at Star Wars Celebration to tease what’s in store for Lando in Episode IX. Not only that, but the panel shared the first look at Lando’s return to the story, donning his classic yellow and blue costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look!

While this is the first time Williams has played Lando since Return of the Jedi, Lando was on the big screen last year in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the Han Solo origin story, the character was played by Donald Glover, giving a spot-on performance that brought back all of the best parts of Williams’ take on the character.

At this time, there has been no word as to what role Lando will play in Episode IX. He could be a major character in the new movie, but it’s more likely that he will have a smaller part to play.

What do you think about Lando Calrissian’s new look? Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments!

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!