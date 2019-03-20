‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Mark Hamill Teases Bearded Luke Skywalker Appearance

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, audiences saw Luke Skywalker become one with the Force after using his energy to project an image of himself across the galaxy to help aid the Resistance on Crait. As proven in multiple Star Wars films, a Jedi’s “death” is far from permanent, with Lucasfilm confirming that Hamill would appear in Star Wars: Episode IX when production began last summer. Fans have been wondering how Luke Skywalker would appear in the new film, whether it be through a flashback or as a Force Ghost, though the actor’s comments about his beard might confirm his appearance as a Force Ghost.

When discussing his bearded appearance in the series Knightfall on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hamill noted, “They glued the beard on over my own beard. I had to keep the beard for something else.”

Host Kimmel noted that the actor only said “something else,” causing him to question if Hamill was referring to Episode IX. The actor made it clear that he wouldn’t be giving up any details about the film, merely replying, “Which movie?”

The actor revealing that he potentially had a beard while filming Episode IX might not be a major reveal, but it could potentially squash speculation about a flashback scene in Episode IX. Before his return to the series was confirmed last summer, Hamill appeared clean-shaven weeks before principal photography began, igniting rumors that he would be portraying a younger version of Luke in the new film. His comments about having a beard while working on “something else” and his refusal to confirm the other project could mean that Luke will be a Force Ghost in Episode IX as opposed to appearing in a flashback.

The actor went on to reiterate that any fans looking for spoilers might as well abandon all hope, as he would rather taunt fans than risk revealing any information accidentally.

“I’m in that really calming lull after you make the movie and before it comes out where they don’t want you to say anything,” Hamill confessed. “And I’m good at that. Like I say on my Twitter account, people are constantly saying, ‘When’s the trailer dropping? What’s the title?’ They wouldn’t tell me that. I play dumb, I say, ‘They made another Star Wars movie?’ No one tells me anything.”

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

