Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid Confirms ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Teaser Laugh Came From Archives

The debut of the teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker delivered audiences multiple memorable moments, building excitement for the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga to astronomical levels. From watching Rey backflip over a TIE Silencer to her emotional embrace with Leia Organa, fans were delivered one surprise after the next, with one of the biggest shocks being the ominous laugh of Emperor Palpatine at the end of the footage. Our instincts would lead us to believe this is confirmation that Palpatine would appear in the film, yet actor Ian McDiarmid admitted that the laugh in the teaser came from stock footage, perplexing us further about the Sith’s role in the film. You can check out his comments above at the 4:40-mark.

“Like everybody else, I had no idea what the title was,” McDiarmid revealed to The Star Wars Show. “They did let me into a secret that the Emperor might be laughing, but I have to tell you that that particular laugh was not specially recorded, they found it somewhere, probably from one of the movies or the digital vault or maybe George’s iPhone, I don’t know.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking McDiarmid’s comments on their own could raise some doubt about whether or not he filmed new sequences as the villain, though director J.J. Abrams revealed after the teaser’s debut that the actor did appear on set and was surprised it managed to stay a secret for so long. Other comments the actor made, however, could hint at Palpatine’s role in the film.

“What I liked about it, though, that’s why I think it is a real tease, I mean, the new title, [The Rise of Skywalker] is wonderful, and then, from the past, maybe from Hell, a laugh that comes,” McDiarmid added. “Which sort of implies, ‘Yeah, right.’ In other words, ‘Skywalkers? Rising? I don’t think so.’”

One theory about how Palpatine will factor into the new movie is that, much like Obi-Wan Kenobi, the villain will make his presence known in a more spiritual way than in a corporeal form. In Star Wars Rebels, viewers witnessed that, by visiting a Jedi Temple, Ezra Bridger was able to travel to a “World Between Worlds,” which was full of portals that connected him to the past and the future. It’s possible that Palpatine also utilized this realm, allowing him to reach out to a future Kylo Ren before he had been killed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Find out more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think about the actor’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!