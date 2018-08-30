Star Wars: Domnhall Gleeson Regrets Reading ‘Episode IX’ Script

Many Star Wars fans are eager to see how the saga will wrap up when Lucasfilm releases Episode IX next year, but there’s still a long wait before the movie premieres.

So while many people will be scouring the Internet for any information they can find on the last entry in the Skywalker Saga, there’s one person to press who is burdened with knowledge: Domnhall Gleeson.

The General Hux actor spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when he revealed that he regrets having read the entire script for Star Wars: Episode IX, because he’ll have the unenviable task of needing to keep it secret for the next year and a half.

“I made the terrible mistake of reading the script, I know everything,” Gleeson said. “The nightmare is falling asleep on public transport… The nightmare is you wake up on a plane and someone’s dictating. You wake up and your mouth is shaping words, you wake up and you’re like ‘Skywalker did this.’ And then you realize you don’t know how long you’ve been speaking, and there’s a kid filming, there’s somebody writing it down. And because you’re in the air, you say ‘We need to have a talk before we land, I can access my bank account.’”

Gleeson will be having to deal with press questions for every public appearance until the movie finally hits theaters, and now that we know he has the answers he’ll be faced with even more pressure.

The actor recognizes this, as he detailed a story about how he called the movie “epic” at a recent red carpet event, which generated tons of headlines. Even a generic comment stirs up interest.

Fans have been buzzing about the movie ever since Lucasfilm released the initial casting list which revealed Abrams would be using unused footage of Carrie Fisher to bring Leia Organa back after the actress’ tragic passing.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams shared. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie [Lourd], we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

We’ll learn more about Star Wars: Episode IX as we get closer to its release date. The final installment in the Skywalker Saga premieres in December 2019.