Spoiler Rumored to Return in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

The latest film in the Star Wars saga brought back a few familiar faces for what many assumed would be ‘one last hurrah,’ but a new rumor suggests one surprising character will be sticking around for a bit longer.

A new report from New York Daily News indicates Jedi Master Yoda will return for Star Wars: Episode IX, according to an anonymous source.

Given the nature of this report, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt. The plot of the film is likely being kept under lock and key, and the last time John Boyega gave interviews on the topic he hadn’t even read the script. Shooting doesn’t begin until later this year.

Master puppeteer Frank Oz reprised his role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, bringing the Force ghost of Yoda back for an emotional reunion with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. In the scene, Yoda gives his former pupil the kind of guidance necessary for him to return to the fight and set the galaxy back on the right path in the fight against the dark side.

The report from the Daily News states that Yoda will return to help guide the last Jedi, though it makes no mention of whether or not Frank Oz is coming back:

“The success of the scenes featuring Yoda in ‘The Last Jedi’ were huge,” says our insider. If all goes according to plan, the sci-fi space sage will rejoin the series in spirit to mentor a young warrior played by British actress Daisy Ridley, we’re told.

“Yoda will again appear as a ghost as he acknowledges Rey’s success and growth as a Jedi,” we hear. “The scenes are due to be put together later this year.”

The report also states they’ve learned Lucasfilm has no intention of using CG to feature Leia Organa in Episode IX in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s passing, but that’s been known for some time now.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously stated they would not utilize technology to include Leia in the movie. The character was originally going to play a major role in Episode IX under the direction of Colin Trevorrow, who had to re-write the script after Fisher’s tragic death.

Trevorrow ultimately parted ways with the project and J.J. Abrams returned to the fold, and he re-wrote the script for Episode IX alongside Chris Terrio.

It remains to be seen if Yoda will play a major role in the movie. We’ll find out when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters on December 20, 2019.