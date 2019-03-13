‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title and Trailer Release Date Possibly Revealed

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters in just over nine months, yet fans have seen no official look at the film nor learned its title. Star Wars Celebration lands in Chicago, Illinois on April 11th and, with the announcement that an Episode IX panel will take place on April 12th, the panel will likely unveil the film’s first teaser and title.

This is the panel you’ve been waiting for! Don’t miss the Star Wars: Episode IX panel with director @jjabrams at #StarWarsCelebration Chicago! Want Friday tickets? Use, LYTE, our official ticket exchange website https://t.co/1phWqW85rI #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Kr2j4nHPLL — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) March 13, 2019

The official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account made the announcement above, confirming the date of the panel. At Star Wars Celebration in 2017, fans who attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel saw the debut of the film’s first teaser, with the Episode IX panel likely taking the same marketing approach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One major difference between the marketing campaigns for the two films is that the title of Episode VIII had been released prior to Celebration, so with less than a month to go before the event kicks off, we won’t be surprised if the title is held until the panel. Additionally, with the official Celebration account referring to it as an “Episode IX” panel, it will likely remain scheduled as such until the event takes place.

The Last Jedi panel also took place on the second day of Star Wars Celebration, which began at 11 a.m. ET. That panel debuted the teaser an hour after it started, which could mean the Episode IX panel will follow the same path, beginning at 11 a.m. CT and debuting the teaser closer to 12 p.m. CT.

The franchise has so much to celebrate this year that the event has expanded to five days from previous years’ four days worth of festivities. In addition to a panel focusing on Episode IX, there are three confirmed animation panels, while we can likely also expect a panel focusing on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and various other unnamed projects that have yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th and Star Wars Celebration begins on April 11th.

Do you think we will have to wait until this panel to learn the film’s title? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!