Star Wars: Jeff Goldblum Fan “Fixes” ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Teaser With Iconic Laugh

The debut of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer delivered audiences a compelling narration from Luke Skywalker, yet the final moments of the footage terrified viewers with Emperor Palpatine’s iconic laugh. With Luke’s narration leading into the laugh, some fans had even wondered if the laugh belonged to the former Jedi, igniting speculation across the internet. Some of those theories even began to think it was a character we hadn’t yet seen in the series, resulting in a number of memes. One Jeff Goldblum fan imagined what the teaser would have sounded like had the actor’s iconic chuckle from Jurassic Park had been featured in the teaser, which you can witness below.

The Goldblum parody account shared the video, while tagging the official Star Wars Twitter account and Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams.

While fans who witnessed the actual teaser might have had some questions about the origin of the laugh, attendees at Star Wars Celebration saw actor Ian McDiarmid take the stage after the trailer’s debut, demanding, “Roll it again.”

Given that Darth Vader seemingly sent Palpatine to his doom at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, fans are perplexed as to how he could return in the new movie. While there are specifics about the return that are yet to be worked out, it’s possible that the events of Star Wars Rebels might have laid the groundwork for his return.

In the Season Four episode of Rebels, “The World Between Worlds,” budding Jedi Ezra Bridger discovered a portal at a Jedi Temple which transported him to a realm we’ve never seen. As Ezra explored the area, he saw many other doorways and heard whispers of dialogue from various points in the saga, dating back to The Phantom Menace and extending to The Force Awakens.

In addition to witnessing various events throughout the course of time, Ezra could even intervene and change the course of events. In that regard, it’s possible that, prior to his death, Palpatine was able to visit this World Between Worlds to impact the events of the future, potentially allowing himself to influence any number of events after his death.

This doesn’t create a direct path for an obvious return for Palpatine, there are a number of ways that this could lead to his reemergence either in a corporeal or spiritual form.

Fans will find out more about Palpatine’s role when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

