Star Wars: Adam Driver Postpones University Appearance for Unexpected ‘Episode IX’ Changes

Star Wars: Episode IX has been shooting for two months and reports imply that the planned narrative for the film might be undergoing changes. A recent rumor claims that Adam Driver had to cancel an appearance speaking at a university due to tweaks to his Episode IX filming schedule.

Over on Reddit, user Riri19911 shared an image claiming it was a statement from Driver’s team reading, “Star Wars has just had a massive schedule change, and given what they need to shoot next week they need Adam to rehearse all day tomorrow. He feels terrible letting everyone down and doing this last minute, but has been left with no choice. This will be reschedule at a later date.”

These changes to the schedule shouldn’t alarm fans of the saga, though it is only the latest report of the film’s shifting schedule causing unexpected impacts on the cast’s prior commitments.

Back in August, only weeks after the film had begun shooting, Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo announced that he wouldn’t be able to fulfill a convention appearance in September due to a shift in scheduling for the film. Additionally, Billy Dee Williams had to cancel a convention appearance in September, which was reportedly due to his involvement in the film.

Suotamo also played Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story, with reports claiming that the actor filmed a majority of his Episode IX scenes while also filming Solo, as both films utilized sets at Pinewood Studios. One theory about the actors’ canceled appearances was that they committed to them prior to Williams officially signing on for the film, with new scenes being created for Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian to interact.

These two performers aren’t the only members of the Star Wars saga to have canceled public appearances, as Andy Serkis suddenly dropped out of a convention appearance last month. The Supreme Leader Snoke performer didn’t explicitly state a reason for the cancellation, yet with Suotamo and Williams both cancelling appearances due to Star Wars commitments, fans began to speculate that Snoke could make a return in some form in Episode IX.

Fans will find out what all of this means when Episode IX lands in theaters in December of 2019.

