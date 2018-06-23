Billy Dee Williams’ Son Addresses ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Lando Rumors

Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to begin shooting next month and will serve as the conclusion to the sequel trilogy kicked off with The Force Awakens. Rumors have surfaced that Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role in the series as Lando Calrissian, though his son Corey has weighed in on the matter to confirm that he won’t weigh in on the matter.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Corey shared, “Do Not ask me about Lando rumors… I can neither deny nor confirm anything. I am clueless, so speculate as you will. LOL!”

Many fans interpreted the final “LOL” as a tease about something, likely resulting in the deletion of the original tweet. He then tweeted a similar message, but with a more definitive tone.

Williams’ substitution of “Seriously” in place of “LOL” sends a pretty clear message that, if you’re hoping to get hints about Lando’s future, fans should seek other outlets.

In a subsequent tweet, Williams seemingly shared his frustration about a simple tweet being taken out of context, though he didn’t directly address that his reaction was a response to the speculation.

“How is it, when I say I’m clueless it translates to mean I’m hiding something? …believe it or not I can actually be clueless. About a great many things!” Williams shared.

This sequel trilogy has brought back Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill to reprise their roles from the original saga, with many fans wondering about Lando’s whereabouts. Fans haven’t been given a solid answer for why Lando has yet to appear, with the closest answer being Rian Johnson’s comments last December in which he merely claimed he couldn’t find space for Lando in his story.

Last month, MegaCon Orlando shared a tweet about guest Billy Dee Williams regarding how the 81-year-old actor had changed his diet and began working out regularly, causing many fans to speculate that he was preparing for a role in the upcoming sequel.

This tease led Fantha Tracks to investigate the claim, with their reported source confirming the information.

“We were asked by our original source to verify this with another independent source before we ran with it,” the site reported. “We did that, confirming that this is indeed correct (and before anyone asks, we’re not going to name our sources because that’s not how this works). Filming on Episode IX starts next month, so expect to see official confirmation of this exciting casting very soon.”

As if fan excitement over the character wasn’t enough reason to bring him back, both Hamill and Ford’s characters dying in the films and Fisher’s real-life passing will surely impact Episode IX, making Lando’s return in some capacity feel even more likely.

Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

