‘Star Wars’ Actors Mark Hamill and John Boyega Countdown ‘Episode IX’ Release Date

Star Wars: Episode XI may not have a title, but the film’s release is coming our way next December, and a couple of the franchise’s biggest stars are counting down the days until the Skywalker Saga comes to an end.

John Boyega, who has starred in two movies as Finn, and Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, who has appeared as Luke Skywalker in a total of five films, both took to Instagram this week to post their updated countdowns to the upcoming ninth episode of the saga.

Either the duo took a screenshot of their countdowns at the same time, or they both posted a shared image (much more likely), because the two posts share the exact countdown time, down to the second. The posts reveal that Episode IX, which is set for release on December 20, 2019, is exactly 532 days, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 58 seconds away.

Boyega simply shared the image with the caption “Star Wars Episode 9 2019.” Simple and straight to the point.

Hamill, being the joker that he is, found a way to inject just a little humor into his post. The actor wrote, “Who’s counting? #9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime”

At this point, very little is known about Episode IX, other than the fact that J.J. Abrams, who helmed The Force Awakens, is returning to direct the final chapter. Most of the cast is coming back for a last go-round, though Hamill hasn’t been confirmed for a return at this point. Given that Luke Skywalker faded out into the Force at the end of The Last Jedi, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be around when Episode IX comes knocking. Then again, there’s always the opportunity to reappear from the other side, just as many Jedi have done in the past.

The only cast members that are sure-fire bets to show up in the new movie are the core four actors in the current trilogy: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac.

There’s no telling why this is when Boyega and Hamill chose to post these countdowns, but it could mean that they’re preparing for news fairly soon. The movie will be going into production sometime this year, so casting details and a title reveal are likely on the horizon.

