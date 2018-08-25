‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Cast in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

J.J. Abrams is reuniting with another one of his former TV stars for Star Wars: Episode IX, as a fan-favorite Lost alum has signed on for the final film in the Skywalker Saga.

According to Deadline, Lost and Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan has been cast in the next Star Wars movie, though his role has not been revealed at this time. Monaghan previously worked with Abrams on Lost, where the actor played Charlie Pace for a total of 74 episodes.

“The galaxy far far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved,” Monaghan said.

It’s also been reported that The Americans star Keri Russell would be joining the cast of Episode IX as well. Russell worked closely with Abrams on the TV series Felicity, which he co-created with Matt Reeves.

So far, details about the new additions to Star Wars: Episode IX have been scarce, but the initial press release for the movie did mention a couple actors who would be joining the franchise, along with a slew of familiar faces. Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant have signed onto the franchise for the first time, where they will join returning actors Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd.

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill will once again reprise the role of Luke Skywalker, and Billy Dee Williams will play Lando Calrissian for the first time since the original trilogy. Anthony Daniels will also be returning for the film.

Leia Organa is set to have a role in the film, despite the passing of Carrie Fisher. The film will used previously unreleased footage of the character from the The Force Awakens.

We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” says Abrams. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.