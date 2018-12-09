John Boyega Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Many fans are eager to find out how Star Wars: Episode IX will wrap up the Skywalker Saga, with writer and director J.J. Abrams set to finish what he started in The Force Awakens.

Despite Lucasfilm‘s secrecy on the set of the new film, small pieces of info — as well as photos and videos from the production — have started to make their way online. And it looks like the latest might have come from Finn himself, Mr. John Boyega.

View this post on Instagram Working! 💪🏾 A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Dec 8, 2018 at 2:28pm PST

The video does not have sound (those sneaks), so we cannot accurately confirm that the video is from the set of Star Wars: Episode IX, but given that Boyega has such a huge role on the film and that it’s currently in production, we’re confident in saying that it’s a Star Wars clip.

The blue screen set, and Boyega’s intense delivery, make it seem like he could be recording a holographic message. Though it could be something else entirely, the fact that he’s on the stage all by himself makes it seem like it’s a shot that will be used for a transmitted message.

Boyega has consistently dropped teases for the upcoming film, hyping up the possibility of “all out war.”

“I’m going to take a holiday before that, because I think Episode IX you know, regardless of where the story goes, and I haven’t read it by the way, is going to be all-out war so I know that I’m going to have to do all I can and train for that,” Boyega said during a press event in March.

The actor also expressed excitement at the opportunity to finish the saga while speaking to Yahoo! Finance before shooting began in May.

“I can’t wait to start shooting the next and final leg of the franchise,” Boyega shared with Yahoo! Finance. “The first step is growing out my hair, so you can wait for the trailer to see why.”

Fans can see where Finn’s journey takes him when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in December, 2019.