Star Wars: Lucasfilm Production Designer Finishes Work on ‘Episode IX’ By Posting His Many Creations

Disney’s Star Wars films have delivered audiences multiple memorable creatures, thanks in large part to the imaginative eye of concept designer Jake Lunt Davies. To announce that he had completed his work on Star Wars: Episode IX, the artist took to Instagram to share a number of images depicting the many creations he had a hand in developing.

The artist shared, “So this week my contract ended on Star Wars EpIX….which kind of means after 5 years and 5 movies, I’ve finally finished on Star Wars. As a kid this was my childhood ambition and I still can’t believe that I’ve now actually had this opportunity to be part of and contribute to the legacy of the Star Wars galaxy.”

He went on to thank his many collaborators, from the film’s directors to the artists responsible for bringing his concepts into a tangible form.

One look at the image above will remind fans just how diverse the galaxy is and how many new creations have emerged in the galaxy far, far away in recent years. While the artist admits his work on the upcoming film is done, he’s not the one crafting the pieces, so there’s still plenty of time left in production before shooting officially wraps.

Little is known about what to expect from Episode IX, though Lucasfilm confirmed that it would be the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

Star Wars: Episode IX will land in theaters in December of 2019.

