Star Wars: John Boyega Promises ‘Episode IX’ Will Be “All-Out War”

The final chapter in the new Star Wars trilogy doesn’t begin shooting until this summer, but star John Boyega claims audiences can expect “all-out war” in the final installment, even if he hasn’t read a script yet.

“Next for me filming wise is Star Wars: Episode IX in July, and they’ve officially given us a note to start training soon,” Boyega recently shared during a press event. “I’m going to take a holiday before that, because I think Episode IX you know, regardless of where the story goes, and I haven’t read it by the way, is going to be all-out war so I know that I’m going to have to do all I can and train for that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comments echo what the actor had shared back in October, long before the script had officially been completed.

“I think what’s fantastic is it feels like it’s coming back full circle,” Boyega told ComingSoon of J.J. Abrams returning to direct the next chapter of the saga. “I don’t know nothing about the script, the story. I don’t know where Finn’s going, I don’t know where Rey is going, but definitely I feel this is the war to end all wars in this movie.”

While fans have been curious about what the future holds for the series’ characters, that desire to discover what happens next is a feeling shared by Boyega himself.

“I’m interested to know how he will handle that,” Boyega confessed. “I’m asking so many questions and I haven’t had a chance to kinda sit down and write J.J. a message just to say congratulations and I’m stoked.”

IfEpisode IX becomes as action-packed as Boyega implies, he’s sure to get longer fight scenes, something he hopes ends up taking place.

“Yeah, man, I didn’t expect it to be that quick if I’m being honest with you. I was like, wait, wait, what? He’s been like ramped up for a big fight and then it was over in a second,” Boyega said of his conflict with Phasma in The Last Jedi to IGN. “But, hopefully, Finn gets to face someone else or has a fight that’s much longer by the way [in Episode IX].”

Fans will have to wait until December 20, 2019 to see how much mayhem unfolds in Episode IX.

Are you hoping Episode IX is as intense as the actor teases? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T StarWarsNewsNet]