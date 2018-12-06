‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Rumored to Finally Feature the Knights of Ren

The upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to be the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, offering audiences our final looks at a variety of elements introduced in the first eight films. A recent report from a source claiming to have witnessed a marketing presentation by Disney reports that the Knights of Ren, who have previously only been hinted at, will appear in the upcoming film.

Over on Reddit, one user shared a number of details about Disney’s plans for the upcoming film and, when asked about the Knights of Ren, replied, “Yes! I totally forgot about them but they will definitely be in the next movie… They did show numerous pictures/artwork of them. I wish I had more details but at the very least it seems like they will play a bigger role than previous films. While I’m a Star Wars fan, I’m not a superfan like many of you so a lot of names/details/places probably were wasted on someone like me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s difficult to confirm the validity of the report, Disney is known to reveal plans for their films at marketing summits years before a movie is released, which makes it feasible someone may have learned all these details straight from the source. Given that J.J. Abrams helped create the Knights of Ren mythology for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it would only make sense that the filmmaker wants to focus more attention on them in Episode IX.

The Knights of Ren were led by Kylo Ren, with the group effectively being an elite hit squad commanded by Supreme Leader Snoke. Following the intriguing teases of the characters in The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson confirmed he avoided exploring the organization due to how many elements he was already attempting to incorporate into his vision of the sequel.

“We have a very full movie already there literally was just not room for another element…I guess I could’ve used them in place of the Praetorian guards but then it would feel like wasting them because all those guards had to die,” Johnson told the Empire Film Podcast earlier this year. “And if Kylo had some kind of connection to them it would’ve added a complication that wouldn’t have helped the scene…truth is I just didn’t see a place for them in the movie.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX before it lands in theaters in December of 2019.

Are you hoping we get to see the Knights of Ren in the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!