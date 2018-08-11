Mark Hamill Reassures Star Wars Fans That Space Force Isn’t the Leaked Title for ‘Episode IX’

In the aftermath of The Last Jedi, Mark Hamill played coy about the future of the Star Wars saga and his involvement, though the confirmation that he would appear in Episode IX allowed him to embrace his tendency to tease fans about details regarding the galaxy far, far away on social media. Another one of Hamill’s social media habits is to poke fun at Donald Trump, with the recent directive to create a “Space Force” allowing Hamill to combine two of his favorite activities.

The actor shared on Twitter, “For those of you worried that SPACE FORCE is the leaked title of #EpIX… Relax! Turns out it’s just lie #3,253,” while also promising, “#9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another jab he took at Trump earlier this week was about the status of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was once again destroyed by an activist.

Hamill took to Twitter and posed the notion, “How about replacing it with someone who really earned it?” and tagged the late Carrie Fisher. The actor wasn’t the only one who thinks that the star should be removed, as the West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously to file a resolution for the star to be removed.

“The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country,” the resolution reads.

“Having a ‘star’ on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities.”

This resolution is more of a symbolic gesture, as similar concerns have been raised about celebrities who were once highly-regarded but ultimately became controversial figures. Another recent example is the star of Bill Cosby, who has been accused of rape by more than 60 women in recent years.

Star Wars can rest assured that “Space Force” won’t be the title of Episode IX, though we’ll have to wait patiently for any actual details regarding the production, which just kicked off earlier this month.

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters in December of 2019.

What do you think about Hamill’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, HamillHimself]