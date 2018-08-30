‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Adds Matt Smith in Key Role

Matt Smith is putting the TARDIS far behind him as he plans to hop aboard a new ship some galaxy far, far away. According to Variety, the British actor will be joining Star Wars: Episode IX in an undisclosed key role.

The report says the former Doctor Who star is slated to take part in the next Star Wars film. The movie is headed into production in the U.K. earlier this fall, coming to Smith’s home turf. At this point, it’s unclear whether the actor will be working for the rebels or empire.

So far, it looks like Smith will be joined on set by several new faces. Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant, and Naomi Ackie will all join the intergalactic franchise with the film. So far, there is no word on which roles any of these actors will be filling.

Smith will get some guidance from the sequel trilogy’s returning stars. Daisy Ridley will return as Rey while others like Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, and Adam Driver, follow.

The late Carrie Fisher is also expected to star in the film, despite the actress passing in December 2016. Disney confirmed Lucasfilm will do so through unreleased footage of Fisher shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Mark Hamill will also return as Luke Skywalker in some form, and Anthony Daniels will step in to play C-3PO. Billy Dee Williams is slated to star in the movie and reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, a character whom Donald Glover oversaw in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

As for Smith, the actor has been enjoying a series of successful gigs lately. After his breakout role as the 11th Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who, the actor hit it big with Netflix audiences in The Crown. Soon, the British star will be seen playing Charles Manson in Charlie Says, as work gets underway on Star Wars: Episode IX overseas.

Star Wars: Episode IX has started production with a release scheduled for next Christmas. Star Wars: Episode IX, the final film in the Skywalker Saga, is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2019.