Star Wars Fans Are Hyped About ‘Doctor Who’ Star Matt Smith Joining ‘Episode IX’

The latest casting for Star Wars: Episode IX is making some fans say “Geronimo!”
It was revealed earlier today that Doctor Who alum Matt Smith will be joining Episode IX in an undisclosed, but “key” role. Smith, whose work also includes The Crown and Terminator: Genysis, brings a pretty passionate fanbase along with him, along with quite a lot of speculation as to who he could be playing.
Smith is just the latest actor to make their jump to the Star Wars universe, with Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant, and Naomi Ackie all having mysterious roles in Episode IX as well. But considering the crossover love of both Doctor Who and Star Wars, it looks like Smith’s casting has struck a particularly good chord with fans online. Some are expressing their excitement in delightfully nerdy ways, while others are coming up with a bunch of possibilities as to who he could be playing. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
Wibbly Wobbly
Wow can’t believe Matt Smith is playing Rey’s Dad and Rey is a timelord CONFIRMED https://t.co/QGP4qqqiLP— Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 28, 2018
*Flail*
My reaction seeing the Matt Smith casting news/ rumors for Star Wars: pic.twitter.com/x3905TgiR1— Ventress87 (@Ventress87) August 28, 2018
A New Fan
me : hasn’t even seen all the star wars films— marion (@ohmogo) August 28, 2018
matt smith : joins star wars
me : I LOVE STAR WARS SO MUCH WOAH AMAZING
Perfect Timing
Matt Smith is announced for— Simon Grimm (@deviousjourney) August 28, 2018
Star Wars Episode:IX
on #NationalBowtieDay
Well played pic.twitter.com/KqYp9fsXHl
Predictions
Matt Smith is either gonna be a sassy droid, an alien, or an First Order officer mark my words— ????? (@benscalligraphy) August 28, 2018
A Possibility
Ultimate trolling would be if Matt Smith and Keri Russell are playing Rey’s parents but in fact are playing them as nobodies.— Disney’s Folly (@DisneysFolly) August 28, 2018
So Much Love
FIRST THEY PUT CIRCULAR HIGH GALLIFREYAN ON RESISTANCE SHIPS AND NOW MATT SMITH IS IN IX…. pic.twitter.com/3ndeQCak9l— Klaudia Amenábar is seeking FT jobs in NYC (@kaludiasays) August 28, 2018
Theories
matt smith is in a key role maybe a knight of ren? or snoke’s apprentice? a king in a far far away planet? IT’S A LOT— yasminha™ (@kenoobis) August 28, 2018
So Easy to Picture
Matt Smith with a lightsaber… ? pic.twitter.com/uYqwK1KfBe— Steven Schapansky (@Legopolis) August 28, 2018
One to Go
The only sci-fi franchise Matt Smith needs to join now is the MCU.— HYPE- lainy!# (@13s_bestfriend) August 28, 2018