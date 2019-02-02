‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Report Might Reveal the New Owner of the Millennium Falcon

Over the course of the Star Wars saga, the Millennium Falcon has had multiple owners, with the squabbles over who the true owner is being regular points of debate in various films. A possible report from someone who has a source on Star Wars: Episode IX could confirm who ends up with the vessel in the film’s conclusion.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Episode IX

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Reddit, one user claimed that a Lucasfilm source revealed that Lando Calrissian obtained ownership of the Falcon by the end of the film.

The user detailed that the plot of the film will see our heroes split up once again, with Rey and Rose embarking on one mission while Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca take the Millennium Falcon on another mission. Previously released set photos have depicted Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca together, which could potentially confirm this path. Despite Rey’s abilities as the pilot of the Falcon, Chewie has been with the ship longer, which could point towards the Wookiee taking the ship for his journey.

The end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw the Resistance sending out the call to anyone who would be willing to lend assistance. Billy Dee Williams is confirmed to appear in the new film as Lando, with the sequel trilogy having yet to even mention the character or what he has been up to. One possible narrative could see Lando answering the call and, given his tendency to spend time with seedy characters, could potentially have left the Resistance behind in the years since we last saw him.

Chronologically, Lando is the first owner of the Millennium Falcon we meet in the series, which took place in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In both Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Lando and Han argue over who really owns the ship. After Han’s death in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey adopted the ship, though never really expressed ownership over it.

Narratively speaking, it would make sense to see the Falcon offered to Lando to join the Resistance and bring his skills and possible allies to fight the First Order, and if Lando ends up with the ship, it would give both the Falcon and Lando closure, being the owner of the ship at its Solo introduction and at the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

Fans will find out more when Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December.

Do you think this trajectory for the Falcon seems plausible? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!