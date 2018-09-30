Star Wars: Poe Dameron Gets a Promotion Heading Into ‘Episode IX’

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Poe Dameron‘s ego got the best of him, which resulted in many of his allies being killed and ultimately getting a demotion from Leia Organa. In the pages of the final issue of Star Wars: Poe Dameron, the pilot may have finally found redemption in the eyes of his superiors.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Poe Dameron #31

The final arc of the comic book takes place after the events of The Last Jedi, with what little remains of the Resistance seeking out any potential allies while Dameron discovers that his Black Squadron is in serious danger. While Leia insists that he not risk his own life to save his friends, Poe claims that, by never leaving anyone behind, the rescue mission can serve as inspiration for what the Resistance represents.

During their conversation, Leia confirms that the Resistance only consists of roughly a dozen individuals, which Poe uses to make his case stronger that they need all the help they can get. The pilot ultimately convinces Leia that his actions are worth the risk, ultimately reinstating him as a commander.

With much of the comic’s arc focusing on the lessons the pilot has learned and his evolution from a cocky “flyboy” into a leader of the Resistance, we doubt he’ll squander the opportunity ahead of his return in Episode IX.

The conclusion of The Last Jedi made audiences wonder just how small the Resistance had become, with Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac having previously teased the ragged shape of the organization when Episode IX begins.

“(They) are guerrilla fighters, adhering closer to something like the Revolutionary War fighters or even the guerrillas in Cuba with Che and Fidel and all these guys living in the mountains, coming down to do some attacks, and going back and trying to hide from the ’empire’ of the United States. It’s that kind of ragged at this point,” Isaac shared with USA Today.

He added, “You hear about stories with [George] Washington as a general, where lots of people died based on their orders, but that is part of leadership and that push-and-pull in the fight for figuring out what’s the way to move forward.”

Fans will see the state of the Resistance when Episode IX hits theaters in December of 2019.

Are you glad to see Dameron get a promotion ahead of the new film?