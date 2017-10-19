J.J. Abrams Apparently Wants ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ To Unite All Three Trilogies

Whether you love or hate them, the Star Wars prequels are here to say. The films may be a more decisive piece of the franchise, but J.J. Abrams is not wanting to let Episode I-III go without mention in Lucasfilm’s latest Star Wars trilogy. After all, the director reportedly told a fan recently he hopes Star Wars: Episode IX will help unite all of the trilogies.

Over on Reddit, fans of Star Wars started buzzing when one lucky fans showed off evidence of him meeting J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio. The user said the meeting made him feel 100% sure that Episode IX will be an amazing film, and he explained just why in the comments.

When the fan was asked if Abrams commented on his plans for the ninth Star Wars episode, the fan had this to report:

“They said that they’re going to be brave and there will be big surprises. I got the impression that JJ felt like he had to refresh previous Star Wars moments for a modern audience in TFA, and now it feels like they have free reign to do what they want,” the fan wrote.

“Apparently they’ve had no interference from Kathleen or Pablo or the Lucasfilm Story Group. 9 is also the film which unites all three trilogies and brings everything together,” he continued. “That’s all they would tell me.”

The fan went on to say he told Terrio that his entrance point to the Star Wars franchise was through the prequel trilogy. When he asked if any elements of the prequels would filter into Episode IX, Terrio said the movie “makes it feel like they’re all happening in the same universe, and there would be PT elements” included. The screenwriter stopped short of saying any specific locations or characters would return from the prequels, but visual or thematic elements could be looped back in.

For fans of the prequels, Episode IX paying homage to the films is a best-case scenario. And, so long as Jar Jar Binks doesn’t make a comeback, then all should be well within the fandom.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The still-untitled Star Wars standalone movie about Han Solo is scheduled for theatrical release on May 25, 2019.