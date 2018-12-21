‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Releases a Year From Today

As we wrap up celebrating the one year anniversary of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s release date, we can add another important marker to the calendar: December 20th, 2019.

Despite not having much information about what to expect in Star Wars: Episode IX (including the official title), we can’t help but get excited, especially knowing the cast list.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors include Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The filmmakers made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and we’re beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII,” explained J.J. Abrams, who will be returning to direct the next film.

Small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren (finally). There has also been a lot of speculation about the movies’ title, which we’re dying to learn.

While December 20th is the universally excepted date for the final chapter in the latest Star Wars trilogy, it is worth noting that Lucasfilm’s last official announcement about the film, which was released in July, only mentions the date as December 2019. There’s a chance they’re keeping it open, but we’re ready to start the one-year countdown clock today.

While waiting an entire year for the next Star Wars film is an undeniable bummer, fans at least have plenty of content to look forward to. The upcoming new streaming service, Disney+, is giving us Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is a live action series helmed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal.

They’re also creating a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off about Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), which has yet to receive a title. Other projects include an untitled Rian Johnson trilogy, which The Last Jedi director is writing and directing.

See you all at the theatre in exactly one year for Star Wars: Episode IX!