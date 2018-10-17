‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Star “Reveals” His Character and Film’s Plot

Following the announcement that actor Richard E. Grant was joining the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, speculation began about what character he could be playing in the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. Fans are still awaiting official details about his role, though the actor did jokingly “confirm” his role and the film’s plot.

When speaking with Yahoo! about his latest film, the actor was asked for details on his role. Grant willingly offered up the information, but only by moving his lips. He also noted that he silently mouthed the film’s plot as well.

The actor himself has even gotten caught up in the many fan theories about his role, with Grant admitting that other people have told him the role that he’s going to play.

In response to being asked if he reads fan theories, Grant admitted, “I have, and I’ve been asked in the street by people, and I’ve been told in the street by people what role I’m playing.”

Given the actor’s many accomplishments, fans are looking forward to seeing Grant’s contributions to the series, with he himself admitting how excited he is to join the galaxy far, far away.

“I saw the first one when I was a drama student in 1977,” Grant noted. “So if you told me then that I would be in a movie, which seemed absolutely beyond the realm of possiblity, and that, four decades later, I would actually be in the ninth, sort of final one of the whole arc of it, I would have said that you were either on drugs or certifiable. So I’m astonished that I’m in it.”

Grant’s gaunt but intimidating physique immediately sparked theories that he was playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, a character who debuted in Star Wars novels in the ’90s and recently became a fan-favorite character, thanks to novels from Timothy Zahn and Thrawn’s role in Star Wars Rebels. Despite the actor seeming like a perfect fit for the character, Grant shot down that idea early on.

“I’m not playing the Star Wars character you just mentioned,” Grant shared with Radio Times when Thrawn was brought up. “I’m not allowed to tell you anything. Otherwise I would be fired.”

He added, “It’s a complete lockdown on any information whatsoever.”

With Episode IX currently shooting, we likely won’t get confirmation on Grant’s character for some time, though with no new Star Wars film debuting in the next 14 months, it’s only a matter of time before the first details about the project begin to emerge.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December of 2019.

