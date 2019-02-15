Star Wars: Richard E. Grant Teases His ‘Episode IX’ Role Is All-New Character

Richard E. Grant joins the Star Wars saga with the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, with the actor keeping a tight lid on what character he’ll be playing. During a recent interview, some of Grant’s comments about being able to leave his mark on the franchise in a unique way could confirm he’s playing an all-new character as opposed to an established one from a dark corner of the galaxy far, far away.

“I hadn’t thought of it like that, but the character is just mine!” Grant shared with RadioTimes when discussing the opportunity of breathing life into a unique new character. “I don’t know about the action figure or whether there will be one, but this is pretty amazing.”

The announcement that Grant would be starring in the new film immediately sparked speculation about who he could be playing, with the most common theory being that he would be playing Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character was the central figure in a series of Star Wars novels that are no longer canonical, but was incorporated into Star Wars Rebels to become the main antagonist. The compelling character quickly became a fan-favorite and, based on Grant’s stature and physique,seemed like the perfect chance to bring the character to the big screen.

Grant, however, refuted those rumors once those theories grew in prominence.

“I’m not playing the Star Wars character you just mentioned,” Grant previously shared with Radio Times when Thrawn was brought up. “I’m not allowed to tell you anything. Otherwise I would be fired.”

The upcoming film is set to be the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, a journey that has been more than 40 years in the making. Grant promised that, despite fans being desperate for details, the surprises in store for audiences will be worth the secrecy.

“Oh, it’s definitely worth it,” the actor shared. “If you’re a Star Wars fan, and I am, then knowing what’s coming in this is quite something. I absolutely understand why they’re so secretive about it, because it’s very exciting.”

These latest details about his role in the project support comments Grant made earlier this month in regards to his character and the question of whether or not devout fans would recognize the name of his role.

“Yes, I am in the last Star Wars. I have no idea [if I’ll be recognizable] because I’ve not even been allowed to tell my family what the name of my character is,” Grant shared with The Graham Norton Show [H/T Express]. “If I told you I would get fired. We’re not even allowed to take the script home. There is a lot of security.”

Fans are currently waiting to learn a title or see an official image from the film, which will land in theaters this December.

