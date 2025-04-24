Fortnite Season 3 Map Revealed

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will be starting on May 2nd, and when it does, players can expect to see a whole bunch of new Star Wars content. During the trailer reveal last weekend, some hints were provided about new map locations, but we’ve now gotten a much better look at what to expect thanks to Epic Games. The company has shared multiple images of the overhead map, as well as some points of interest. The map will include locations like bases for the Resistance and the First Order, Vader’s Samurai Solitude, and more.

In a clever touch, one of the locations has multiple downed AT-ATs, at least one of which has been turned into a restaurant called “eAT-eAT.” Other iconic Star Wars vehicles also seem to appear on the map, including X-Wing Fighters, and a Jawa Sandcrawler. In one image shared by Epic Games, Star Destroyers can also be seen in the skies above. Hopefully we’ll get to see even more from the map ahead of the new season’s launch, but this is a pretty good start so far!

the map for fortnite chapter 6 season 3 includes multiple star wars themed locations

So far, reception to the map has been largely positive. There have been some complaints, however. Some players are already taking issue with the fact that many points of interest are at the edge of the map, which makes it less likely players will encounter them. Some also took issue with Shogun’s Solitude being converted into a location for Samurai Darth Vader, rather than a more iconic Star Wars location.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will have a theme called Galactic Battle. In addition to the Star Wars themed map and points of interest, players can look forward to some new skins based on the franchise. Thus far, Epic Games has confirmed that Mace Windu and Darth Jar Jar will both be joining the game. The season starts just 2 days ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4th, so it’s likely we can expect to see some returning skins that have been offered in the past. We saw that exact same thing last year, and Fortnite has had a lot of great Star Wars skins over the years.

With just over a week to go until the new season drops, we should be getting a lot more information about the new Fortnite season in the very near future. Some of that might come from official channels, but we can probably count on seeing some leaks as well, so players might want to keep their eyes open. At this point, some Fortnite fans are a little sick of seeing all the Star Wars content, but hopefully the new season will have plenty for players to enjoy regardless of their interest in the franchise.

