Prime Video Is Streaming One of 2024’s Best Movies at the Exact Right Time

If audiences missed one of last year’s best films in theaters, they now have an opportunity to watch it at home at exactly the right time. As the world mourns the death of Pope Francis, the drama Conclave is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film has actually been on the service since April 13th, but its presence on Prime takes an even greater significance now. Anyone familiar with Conclave knows the film chronicles the election of a new pope after the current pope dies of a heart attack. Given current events, cinephiles might be interested in catching Conclave at home now.

Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with overseeing the election process. Various members of the College of Cardinals gather to vote for the next pope. Drama unfolds over the course of the conclave as scandals and secrets concerning some of the leading candidates come to light, and Lawrence has to navigate through it all. Fiennes headlines a talented ensemble that also includes the likes of Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and Sergio Castellitto.

Conclave was one of the main players on the awards circuit this past Oscar season. While it wasn’t able to beat out Sean Baker’s Anora for Best Picture, Conclave did take home Best Adapted Screenplay. Other Oscar nominations for the film were Best Original Score, Best Actor (Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Rossellini), Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design. Many cinephiles believed it was the runner up for Best Picture, as its other accolades include Best Film at the BAFTAs and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards.

Conclave wasn’t just a hit on the awards circuit. Critics adored the film; with 319 reviews counted, it has a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 93% (and an 85% audience score). Reviews praised the performances of the cast (Fiennes in particular) and the writing, hailing Conclave as “intelligent entertainment” for cinephiles. The word of mouth and Oscar buzz gave Conclave a boost at the box office; it grossed $116.4 million globally against a production budget of just $20 million.

Even without the parallels to real life, Conclave is worth checking out for anyone interested in a compelling drama that also doubles as a fascinating political thriller. As various candidates emerge and make the case for why they should be the new pope, there are comparisons to be made to the American political system. Conclave made for fascinating viewing as it came out during an election year, and now it should see a reemergence of popularity as the Catholic Church convenes to elect a new pope. It’s also a spectacular actors’ showcase, as all of the performers prove to be the perfect fits for their roles. Fiennes has plenty of great films on his resume, and Conclave ranks among the best.

