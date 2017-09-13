‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Brings On ‘Justice League’ Writer

Lucasfilm has come under intense scrutiny for its recent Star Wars drama, but the studio is hoping it has straightened out Episode IX. Earlier today, news broke that J.J. Abrams was hired to write and direct the much-awaited movie. Still, the man will have some help.

That’s where the screenwriter of Justice League will step in.

When Lucasfilm‘s released its statement about Abrams, the studio also confirmed Chris Terrio would help co-write Episode IX. The name should be familiar to DC Extended Universe fans as Terrio worked on two of the franchise’s projects. The writer penned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and did the screenplay for Justice League. Terrio is expected to return for Justice League 2 as well.

Star Wars fans know Episode IX has passed its script around to several people. Colin Trevorrow was the first to take a crack at the script, but reports surfaced that Lucasfilm was unhappy with the director’s script. Jack Thorne was brought in to rewrite the screenplay in the wake of his success with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. However, both men have now left the project.

Some fans may be nervous about Terrio taking over Episode IX‘s script if they are not diehard DC fans, but the writer has done more than superheroes. Terrio won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Argo. It was Terrio’s time with Ben Affleck that convinced him to taken on David Goyer’s original Batman v Superman script.

Fans should also take heart in knowing Episode IX will have its script overseen by a Star Wars enthusiast. After all, Abrams will pen the script with Terrio, and the director has worked with Star Wars before. Abrams co-wrote the script for The Force Awakens with Lawrence Kasdan. Now, it will be Abrams turn to settle Terrio into Lucasfilm’s expansive franchise and pen a story that will resonate with fans worldwide.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.