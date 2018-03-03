Star Wars: Andy Serkis Would be “Very Happy” to Revive Snoke

Whether you loved or hated the character, one of the most surprising moments of The Last Jedi was the moment Kylo Ren killed Supreme Leader Snoke, allowing him to take charge of The First Order. Some audiences refused to accept that the character was truly dead, creating elaborate theories about how this was all a trick by the former Supreme Leader. Whatever the reality may be, Andy Serkis would gladly reprise the role in the future.

“It’s a great character, and I’d be keen,” Serkis shared of reprising the role to The Hollywood Reporter. “I know it frustrated a lot of people that Snoke came to such a sticky end so quickly, but I loved that big scene and the relationship between Daisy Ridley’s character and Snoke — and where it goes from there and what escalates from that moment, you know the fight that kicks off after that. So I really think it’s great in the movie, but yeah, I could quite happily — I’d be very happy to extend Snoke’s life for sure.”

While it’s good to see that Serkis would be interested in reprising the role if necessary, the actor confirmed with SlashFilm last month that he hadn’t spoken with Episode IX director J.J. Abrams about the next chapter, making Snoke’s return seem unlikely.

Fans may have wanted more Snoke in The Last Jedi, yet writer/director Rian Johnson never found a way to work any backstory into the compelling narrative without slowing down the intensity.

“In this particular story, it’s much more like the original trilogy, where with Snoke if you think about the actual scenes, if suddenly I had paused one of the scenes to give a 30-second monologue about who he was, it would have kind of stopped the scene in its tracks, I realized,” Johnson told the audience during a BAFTA Q&A. “Even though it could have been interesting, something that fans were interested in, as storytellers, we have to kind of serve what the scenes need to be.”

Luckily, the upcoming novelization of The Last Jedi will expand upon a variety of subjects from the film, including diving deeper into Snoke’s backstory. You can grab a copy when it is released on March 6th.

The Last Jedi hits Digital HD on March 13th and Blu-ray on March 27th. Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

