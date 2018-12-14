Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Exclusive ‘Episode IX’ “Trailer”

Another day, another opportunity for Mark Hamill to troll his fans on Twitter. The most recent tease came from the actor promising a Star Wars “trailer,” only to deliver fans a picture of a storage trailer.

Here it is as promised (& who didn’t see THIS coming?)

A) An #EXCLUSIVE #StarWarsTrailer photo!!

B) Bonus vintage photo of #TrollMasterHamill (who’s considering retirement now that it’s impossible to trick you nerds!) #EpNeinFootageAvailable pic.twitter.com/KXzLS1rlvm — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 14, 2018

The actor joked, “Here it is as promised (& who didn’t see THIS coming?) A) An #EXCLUSIVE Star Wars Trailer photo!! B) Bonus vintage photo of #TrollMasterHamill (who’s considering retirement now that it’s impossible to trick you nerds!).”

Despite the comments that Hamill was retiring from trolling his fans, something tells us this is a hollow threat. With the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga landing in theaters next year, that’s a full 12 months the actor will be able to enjoy toying with his fans for his own amusement.

Some fans might have predicted that Hamill would toy with us and our desires to see a trailer, though recent reports have hinted that we could get a trailer before Christmas, with some fans thinking Hamill would be the one to debut the footage. The first teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted 13 months ahead of that film’s release, though the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser debuted eight months ahead of its release. A December release would fall more closely in line with the 2015 movie, though it could still be considered early in the realm of Lucasfilm marketing.

While we may have been excited that Hamill could offer a real look at the new film, the actor recently confirmed that security on Episode IX was even tighter than his previous Star Wars endeavors.

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead,’” Hamill recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX before it lands in theaters in December of 2019.

Are you surprised that Hamill pulled a fast one on his followers? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!