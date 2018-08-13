Evangeline Lilly Reached out About Being in a Star Wars Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly has been a part of many major beloved franchises, having entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2015’s Ant-Man and The Lord of the Rings series in 2013 with The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

With the Star Wars saga gaining even more steam under the ownership of Disney, fans are wondering if the actress could join the galaxy far, far away, with Lilly herself admitting to putting in calls to find her way into the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When JJ [Abrams] was first announced that he was gonna do his first Star Wars film, I reached out to his producing partner, for the first time ever since LOST ended, I never requested anything ever before, and I said, ‘I wanna be Leia! Make me Leia!’” Lilly confirmed at Fan Expo Boston.

With this interaction seemingly having taken place before any details about the film’s plot were released, Lilly clearly hadn’t anticipated Carrie Fisher returning to the saga to reprise her role.

Had Lilly been able to join The Force Awakens, she wouldn’t have been the first of Abrams’ former collaborators to score a role in the series. Greg Grunberg had a small role in the Star Wars film as Snap Wexley, having previously collaborated with Abrams on Felicity, Alias, Mission: Impossible 3, and LOST. Felicity herself, Keri Russell, will appear in the upcoming Episode IX.

Lilly likely won’t be waiting for a phone call to play Leia, as even Fisher’s passing won’t prevent her from appearing in a new film.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams shared when production on the sequel began. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

This isn’t to say that Lilly won’t ever get the chance to add a new franchise to her resume and join the Star Wars saga, as The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has a trilogy of films on the way. Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing a series of films, and Jon Favreau is developing a live-action TV series.

Stay tuned to see if Lilly’s intergalactic wishes ever come true.

Would you like to see the actress join the Star Wars franchise? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T YouTube, David Anthos]