Star Wars: Haunting of Bly Manor Star Seems to Be Over Ezra Bridger Talks

The Haunting of Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli seems to be putting an end to talk among Star Wars fans about him playing the live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger, as the actor shared a screenshot of him muting the phrase "Ezra Bridger" from Twitter. The ordeal kicked off last fall when the actor began trolling fans and expressing his interest in playing the Rebels character, ultimately confirming that he would not be playing the Jedi, all while jokingly dropping clues about actually being involved in such a prospect. It seems as though the actor wasn't prepared for how much he excited fans with the idea, to the point that he hopes to trim down social media interactions involving the character.

Based on this post, it appears that Kohli underestimated how much his harmless joking would fuel the fires of speculation about the concept, as it seems that fans are still pushing the idea on the actor all these months later.

"It was an accident, I was watching Rebels that morning," Kohli previously shared with ComicBook.com about how his trolling began. "There was a casting that went out, there was a rumor about six months ago that Disney was looking for live-action Ezra Bridger, looking for a Middle Eastern, Asian, South Asian representation, late 20s to early 30s."

He continued, "So that was in my wheelhouse and I was like, 'Well, oh shit. I sent that rumor to my team and I asked them, I was like, 'Hey, can you confirm whether or not the casting is a thing, I'd like to read if possible, throw me in a room or something, never heard back. My team was like, 'We'll look into it.' And never heard back. That morning I was watching Rebels on my laptop while I was eating breakfast. I think I was watching 'Twin Sons.' I was just watching some old stuff and just some highlight reels and I remembered the tweet and I was going into the gym. So I did a tweet in the most harmless troll way ... cause it was still out there floating somewhere that they might be doing this thing."

Kohli did note that Star Wars was part of what inspired him to become an actor, so while his trolling of fans resulted in more attention than he was expecting, he couldn't help but continue to tease fans about the prospect, yet this latest post seems to be putting a nail in the coffin in speculation about the opportunity.

With Season Two of The Mandalorian seeing the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, which included the tease of Rebels villain Thrawn, various rumors have claimed that it's only a matter of time before Ezra Bridger comes to the world of live-action.

