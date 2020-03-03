Star Wars Fans Are Livid Over Emperor Palpatine Being A Clone In Rise Of Skywalker

Months after the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a startling and unexpected revelation was made as the official novelization of the film confirmed that cloning technology was used for his revival. The novel doesn’t go into explicit details about what transpired in Palpatine’s 30-year absence from the galaxy far, far away, but the book does lean more heavily into the mechanical devices that allowed him to “live,” while still remaining vague enough as to not reveal all of the story’s mysteries. Naturally this news has been met with derision from many fans who have taken to Twitter to question it and lament it, we’ve collected some of the best replies below!

“All the vials were empty of liquid save one, which was nearly depleted,” the book reads of the scene in which Kylo Ren meets Palpatine on Exegol. “Kylo peered closer. He’d seen this apparatus before, too, when he’d studied the Clone Wars as a boy. The liquid flowing into the living nightmare before him was fighting a losing battle to sustain the Emperor’s putrid flesh.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization will hit shelves on March 17th, with copies having been sold at this weekend’s C2E2. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. The film hits Digital HD on March 17th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. Additional details about the release can be found here.

Anakin deserved better

anakin skywalker died killing palpatine for his son, just for palpatine to be brought back as a clone. anakin deserves better. pic.twitter.com/4nKeSyhjsi — star ☆ wars (@naboostars) March 2, 2020

Dark Empire did it first

Stan the original and better clone Palpatine pic.twitter.com/EowLYYy9Hq — 〽️🅰❎ | cєσ σf jєdí fínn & jєdí2pílσt (@finnisajedi) February 29, 2020

Make it make sense

Did his new body have to be grown from a baby? If it’s a clone why is it still all scarred and wrinkly? Shouldn’t he look like he did in the phantom menace? Make it make sense. — Borri (@borriborri_) February 29, 2020

How many clones are out there

Snoke was a clone. Palpatine was a clone. Are there any other clones I should know about? — Lonely Goomba (@LonelyGoomba) March 1, 2020

But seriously

Wait so is Rey the granddaughter of original palpatine or clone body palpatine? — Centennial (@CentennialReylo) March 1, 2020

What’s stopping him from coming back?

ok im about to RANT. if palpatine was a clone in TROS, there is literally nothing preventing him from coming back again. lets get angry in this thread pic.twitter.com/TPmn9ppy4o — jen🪐 (@benskywlker) March 1, 2020

What was the point?

so… if palpatine was a clone, is he still around there just vibin’? are there more clones of him? wtf? my babies died for nothing? pic.twitter.com/3u4MEVgDfe — alina (@reysforcee) March 1, 2020

Was Matt Smith supposed to be Palpatine?

Palpatine being a clone is just more reason that he should have been put in a young man’s body (Matt Smith) so that he could fight Ben & Rey in a lightsaber duel. Like imagine how epic that would have been, especially if played a revamp of Duel of the Fates — Simon is a Reylo (@JDWillow90) March 2, 2020

Technically I guess so

If the Sith Eternal can clone Palpatine along with all his memories then Rey can clone Ben Solo and restore his life force send tweet pic.twitter.com/M5fmuNdWWx — Braddington (@bradwhipple) March 2, 2020

Find out next time on Star Wars!