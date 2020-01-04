Star Wars Fans Are Now Pitching Their Movie Ideas

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still a hot topic of discussion on the web as fans continue to try to digest the end of the Skywalker Saga. Now, Twitter users are taking it upon themselves to pitch their own Star Wars movies on the site. A single tweet from DoctorRagnarok kicked things off as he asked fans, “Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy call you to pitch a Star Wars movie for them. It could be a standalone movie, a trilogy, anything you want. What’s your pitch? Note: No remakes of *Insert SW movie here* Be creative.” With that out in the open, it was off to the races. People wrote in with all kinds of ideas and it seems like there were some real winners among the submissions. A couple of them even sound like really compelling projects. But, a lot of this kicked up because of the rather strange reaction to Rise of Skywalker once it was released to the public. Many people felt like the new movie essentially tried to undo some of the changes that The Last Jedi laid out. But, the filmmakers have been adamant that this was not their intention in constructing the end of this trilogy. Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams both talked about the other issues at play when wrapping up a story this large.

“I think there are about 24 characters in The Rise of Skywalker. About 16 of those have fairly significant or traceable character arcs,” Terrio said to Awards Daily. “That’s not an easy task, obviously. You have to look to films like Robert Altman films for inspiration as to how you can keep track of them all. There will never be another film like this where you’re balancing so many characters and plot points that go back 42 years.”

#FilmTwitter #StarWarsFans Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy call you to pitch a Star Wars movie for them. It could be a standalone movie, a trilogy, anything you want. What’s your pitch? Note: No remakes of *Insert SW movie here* Be creative. pic.twitter.com/yS8hH7elzh — Joseph Skywalker: The Leader of #ZoriiBlissGang (@DoctorRagnarok) January 2, 2020

Another big challenge they faced was fitting everything into this last entry. Both filmmakers actually talked about the prospect of splitting this movie into two entries.

“I wish we could have done that,” Terrio mentioned. “There is a lot of plot in the movie, and as a writer, you always want scenes to let the plot breathe more. If there were a way of doing it, splitting it would have been my dream.”

“I wish that we could have that, but George always said it was nine movies. That was the natural size of the saga, and so, other than a few initial discussions, we never really advanced that conversation,” he aded. “Of course, as a writer, it breaks your heart to leave stuff on the table that you think would have given the story more depth and nuance and to give the characters more to do. Speaking for myself and not on the part of the studio, I do wish there could have been a ‘Part 1’ and a ‘Part 2.’”

Check out everyone’s ideas below:

R E V A N

Vader.

A R rated Vader movie that takes place a week after revenge of the sith. The film is Will be about him coapingvwith his new life and hunting Jedi . My second pitch is a 501st legion movie that will play out like a horrificly intense world war 2 action drama film — Spec Spider Ken (@SpecSpiderKen) January 2, 2020

Wow. GO ON…

I say this one all the time bc I think it’s cool



A political thriller set in the prequels only on Coruscant where a young reporter suspects something’s up with Palpatine and is hunted down by Republic officials before he can leak anything to the public — Owen (@MrDude_7) January 2, 2020

Sounds very soothing!

A nature doc. series on Disney+, in the vein of Planet Earth/Blue Planet, that chronicles the life of different fauna & creatures from around the SW galaxy. Episode one: in the life of a Porg. Episode two: the harsh struggles of a Tauntaun, etc. All narrated by David Attenborough pic.twitter.com/6uxz0sykJq — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕦𝕤 𝕁. 𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕤 Ⓥ (@MarkusJustin) January 2, 2020

Musical?!?!?

The Many Misadventures of Max Rebo, and you bet your ass it’s a musical pic.twitter.com/nxi6VNZXSa — Kirk J (for January) Damato (@kirksays) January 2, 2020

Top Gun….but it’s Star Wars?