Star Wars Fans React to ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Teaser Poster

Despite its simplicity, Star Wars fans were still excited to see the new poster for The Rise of Skywalker Friday morning after it was shown off at Star Wars Celebration.

Although leaked promotional footage teased a possible exciting poster, the teaser poster shown was a simple affair. It just showed the blue-colored Star Wars logo with the film’s title and release date under it.

The poster was shown off in the middle of J.J. Abrams‘ panel with members of the cast. Disney also showed off the trailer and finally announced the title. As for the trailer, it had plenty of surprises packed into it, including a hint of Emperor Palpatine’s return thanks to his famous laugh at the end.

Even before the panel, Disney CEO Bob Iger made a surprising announcement, telling Bloomberg the franchise will be going on a hiatus once Episode IX is in theaters.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter,” Iger explained. “There are movies in development, but we have not announced them.”

Iger continued, “We will take a pause, some time, and reset… because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other Stars Wars movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

While there are no films scheduled, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is reportedly still developing his new Star Wars trilogy. Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are working on a trilogy of their own. Fans will also get two new live-action shows on the streaming platform Disney+ – The Mandalorian and a new series starring Diego Luna’s Rogue One character Cassian Andor.

Episode IX hits theaters in December.

