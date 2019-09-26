How to Watch the Star Wars Force Friday Merch Reveal Livestream

UPDATE: You can watch the livestream of the Triple Force Friday reveal above. Original story continues below.

Fans will have to wait to get their hands on all of the new merchandise available that celebrates Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order until October 4th, but later today, we can tune in to the official Triple Force Friday reveal on YouTube to witness all of the exciting new products that will be available. Kicking off at 2 p.m. ET, fans can head to StarWars.com and the official Star Wars YouTube page to watch the cast and crew of these various productions getting their first looks at products celebrating the new stories.

The very first Force Friday took place on September 4, 2015, which celebrated Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Merchandising has always been a major part of promoting the Star Wars brand, with the first event garnering as much excitement as the first sequel to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi itself. Ahead of the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a similar event took place in the preceding September, though it wasn’t until 2017 that we got another official Force Friday, building excitement for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story also earned a Force Friday-esque event, which took place six weeks before the film’s release.

This year’s Triple Force Friday will be one of the biggest events yet, as it will celebrate not just a movie, but also a video game and the debut of the first live-action Star Wars TV series. The event takes place more than two months before the release of The Rise of Skywalker, though The Mandalorian will be debuting on Disney+ on November 12th while Jedi: Fallen Order lands on shelves on November 15th.

While fans are excited for Triple Force Friday, the event will also be somewhat bittersweet, as it will likely be the last such event for the foreseeable future. The next confirmed release date for a Star Wars film is December 16, 2022, potentially meaning we won’t get another Force Friday until the fall of 2022. Lucasfilm has previously announced that two new TV series are on the way, one focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor and K-2SO and another on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with no release dates confirmed for those projects. Given how excited fans are for those projects, we could see a Force Friday event ahead of the release of either of those series, if they debut before the next film.

